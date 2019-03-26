Rain, cooldown to hit Central Florida after another nice day

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area will see another nice day Tuesday, but changes are right around the corner.

Orlando will reach a high of 83 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of rain later in the day. The average high on this date is 79.

"We will see some changes ahead of a front as early as Tuesday night, with increasing rain chances," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The overnight low will be 58.

Wednesday's high will only hit 72 degrees, with a 50 percent coverage of rain.

"Expect windy conditions as a front approaches and eventually moves through Central Florida," Bridges said. "We will see a big cooldown behind this front."

Much of Central Florida will see rain as early as 11AM tomorrow. #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/xo1EJoAFGR — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 26, 2019

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

There is a small craft advisory in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. along most of Central Florida's beaches Thursday.

Temperatures start to rebound Thursday, however, with a high of 75 and no chance of rain.

Highs will gradually warm Friday through Sunday, reaching the 80s each day.

