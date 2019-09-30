Rain creeps back into Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain has returned to the Central Florida forecast.

Expect a 30% coverage of rain Monday afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s and a few wind gusts up to 20 mph.

"The big area of high pressure that dominated the forecast at the end of last week and part of the weekend has weakened, and now moisture is working back into the atmosphere," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The showers will move from east to west throughout the afternoon.

"Rain is definitely needed across Central Florida due to an elevated fire danger," Bridges said. "Many areas are seeing deficits in rain totals for the month as well as for the entire year."

In Orlando, there is a deficit of 6.72 inches of rain since January 1.

Rain chances will remain at 20% to 30% all week, with high temperatures close to the average of 88 degrees.

Pinpointing the tropics

Hurricane Lorenzo has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and is moving north-northeast at 10 mph in the open Atlantic.

"It will not impact land," Bridges said.

Currently Lorenzo is the only system being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

