Rain early, improving weather Saturday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla.- - It will be cool Saturday, but ib will turn drier for the afternoon. Other than a stray shower moving back in off of the Atlantic, most will be dry after lunch.

The breeze and cool weather stick around with highs in the mid 70s. Wind gusts at times could approach 25 mph.

Beach Forecast:

With a northeasterly breeze, the rip current threat will be elevated. Use caution if entering the water. There will be a slightly better chance for a few showers at the beach with the flow off the ocean.

Tropical Update:

The tropics remain quiet with no named storms and no development expected over the next five days. Hurricane season ends Nov 30.

