Rain expected in Orlando as temperatures reach mid-80s

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a mild start in the mid- to upper 60s and low 70s on Sunday.

Patchy fog was seen in spots across Central Florida, but nothing as widespread and thick as Saturday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with showers starting anytime after 2 p.m.

The rain will pick up in the early evening and into the overnight hours.

Highs will reach the mid-80s with overnight lows staying on the mild side in the upper 60s.

Spotty showers will continue overnight into Monday morning.

Be safe on your Monday morning commute because the roads will be slick.



