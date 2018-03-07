Rain expected to arrive in Orlando Tuesday night

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is expected to arrive in Central Florida Tuesday night.

The first half of the night will be quiet under cloudy skies then as the cold front gets closer, the rain picks up and there could be times of moderate to heavy rain.

The rain will start over northern portions of Central Florida and then move toward the southeast.

Coverage is 60 percent with a low near 61 degrees.

Wednesday it will be cloudy with rain passing by at the beginning of the day. Gradual clearing is expected through the day.

It will turn breezy with a high near 70 degrees.

There will be a few dry days to finish up the work week and start the weekend then rain returns Sunday.



