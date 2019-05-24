Rain-free holiday weekend increases threat for fires in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The heatwave continues across Central Florida as we kick off Memorial Day Weekend.

Expect a high of 91 degrees on Friday, two degrees warmer than the average for this time of year, and a high of 94 on Saturday, which is four degrees warmer than the average for Saturday's date, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges. High temperatures will reach 96 degrees on both Sunday and Monday and 95 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will be in the 70s for the next week.

The record high for Friday's date in Orlando is 97 degrees, set back in 1956. The record for Saturday's date is 98 degrees, set back in 1962, according to Bridges.

As high pressure continues to dominate and dry air continues to build in the mid- and upper levels of the atmosphere, the forecast will continue to be rain-free.

Going to the beach this weekend? Be careful of moderate rip currents. pic.twitter.com/0cnzAkATQK — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 24, 2019

With the dry pattern continuing, the threat for fires remains high.

"There are major fires going on in the Jacksonville area and we can’t rule out the chance for fires in Central Florida as we had through the holiday weekend without rain," Bridges said.

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is just over a week away. As of now, there is nothing brewing in the tropics.

