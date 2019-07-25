LIVE RADAR: Rain gets early start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A front is bringing more rain to Central Florida.

"Unsettled conditions with lots of tropical moisture in place will bring on and off scattered showers and storms throughout Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There is the chance for strong gusty winds, as well and very heavy downpours and frequent lightning."

"The highest coverage of rain will be after the lunch hour at 80%.

Orlando will see a high of 89. The average high on this date is 92.

Rain chances will remain high through Friday and most of the weekend, with highs in the low 90s.

Expect a 70% coverage of rain on Friday and Saturday and a 60% coverage of rain on Sunday.

"Meanwhile, there's good news in the tropics," Bridges said. "The low that we have been pinpointing in the northern Gulf of Mexico is encountering drier air associated with a frontal boundary."

Officials said there's a 10% chance for the system to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

Watch News 6 for more weather news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.