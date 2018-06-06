LIVE RADAR: Rain gets early start in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain and storms are moving across Central Florida early Wednesday.

"A few showers are moving into Marion and Sumter counties, producing moderate rain with pockets of heavy rain and isolated storms," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "This activity will continue to move east through the morning commute, so be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes of drive time to get to your destination safely."

More storms are expected to pop up in the afternoon.

Rain coverage is at 60 percent, and there could be a few storms that are strong, bringing frequent lightning and heavy rain.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

There's a 40-50 percent chance of rain Thursday through Sunday, with highs near 90 each day.

Earlier this week, strong storms ripped through the region, overturning a few airplanes in Titusville and causing a crazy cloud formation off Sebastian Inlet.

Showers and a few thunderstorms rolling through Marion and Sumter county will continue to move east this morning through the morning commute. More on the day ahead on New 6 starting at 5 a.m. #news6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx pic.twitter.com/sNxpcWMYbY — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 6, 2018

