Rain, highs near 90 in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is in the Central Florida forecast through the weekend.

"Much like Thursday, there will be the chance for a couple of strong to severe storms, with a 50% coverage of rain, mainly after 2 p.m.," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Rain chances jump to 70% Saturday before dipping to 30% Sunday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees through the weekend. The average high on this date in Orlando is 83. The record high is 96, set in 1919.

"Expect rain chances to creep back up to 60% on Monday and Tuesday," Bridges said.

Tracking the tropics

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system over the southwest Gulf of Mexico continue to show signs of organization.

There's a 70% chance over the next two days for the storm to develop tropical characteristics. The next named storm will be called Olga.

"The good news is that as the system tries to develop, it will eventually be absorbed by a cold front and will not impact the United States," Bridges said.

Hurricane season runs through November.

This wave could become Olga. It will be absorbed by a front. We will increase rain on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/nrNryVRYFP — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 25, 2019

