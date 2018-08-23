Rain keeps falling in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain chances will remain high in Central Florida through the weekend.

Highs in the Orlando area will be in the mid-90s on Thursday, with a 60 percent chance of rain. The average high on this date is 91.

"More sea breeze storms will drench portions of the region later in the day," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando has a yearly rain surplus of 2.77 inches.

Pinpointing the tropics

A tropical wave is developing off the coast of Africa.

"It will move westward at 15 to 20 mph for the next several days," Bridges said. "Conditions could become more conductive for some development early next week over the central tropical ocean."

The National Hurricane Center says the system has a 20 percent chance of development over the next five days.

"In the Pacific, we’re watching Hurricane Lane. It is currently a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 145 mph," Bridges said.

Lane is moving northwest at 7 mph.

"It could make a direct impact on the northern Hawaiian islands before making a turn to the left and away from Hawaii," Bridges said.

