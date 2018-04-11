Rain leaves, sunshine arrives in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A day after rain drenched Central Florida, abundant sunshine will dominate the forecast.

"We are pinpointing a front that is finally pushing through," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The front will clear by late morning and lead to dry conditions through the day."

There will be a couple of lingering showers in the early morning, but most of the rain will be gone by the morning drive.

Temperatures will be warm into the upper 70s, starting with breezy conditions and sunshine breaking out through the day. The average high for this time of year is 82 degrees.

Lots of sun today as a front clears us out! pic.twitter.com/zRUnG2ad8I — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 11, 2018

Overnight lows will be near 60 in Orlando.

"We saw a 1.37 inches of rain, bringing Orlando's deficit down to 4.68 inches since Jan. 1," Bridges said.

Expect dry conditions on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.

Saturday will see a high of 87, with an overnight low of 70.

Expect highs on Sunday in the mid-80s, but rain chances return at 60 percent.

Next workweek starts with cooler temperatures.

