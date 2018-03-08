Rain moves out, cold air moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. - The rain has moved out and the cold air is moving into central Florida, so get your jackets ready.

Lows Wednesday night will dip to the mid-40s, but northern zones will dip as low as the mid to upper 30s.

The wind will relax some and we will have clear skies.

Thursday will see more sunshine, with highs in the upper 60s. The winds will crank back up, and with the dry conditions and low relative humidity, fire danger will be elevated once again.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Boating conditions continue to be hazardous, with a small craft advisory in place through Thursday night.

We'll wrap up the workweek in the upper 60s.

Rain returns Sunday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.