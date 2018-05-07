Rain moves out, making way for warm, sunny workweek

ORLANDO, Fla. - The rain has moved out, making way for a very warm, sunny Monday in the Orlando area.

Orlando is expected to see a high of 90 degrees. The average high on this date is 87. The record high is 98, set in 1915.

"Now that the front is pushing to the south, we are seeing more dry air build in, leading to lots of sunshine," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will be mostly dry in Central Florida for the next few days before the next round of rain returns this weekend."

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Highs through Friday will be near 90 degrees in Orlando.

It's all about the HEAt today. Warming to 90! pic.twitter.com/4n447Dsgt3 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 7, 2018

Orlando officially received 0.41 inches of rain on Sunday, but the yearly rain deficit stands at 5.58 inches.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

The fire danger will be elevated all week in Central Florida.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.