Rain moves through Orlando area; cooler temperatures to follow

ORLANDO, Fla. - A band of rain moved across Central Florida early Wednesday, and cooler temperatures are not far behind.

"Clouds will gradually clear from north to south during the morning and early afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

A day after returning to the 80s, Orlando will see a high of 70 Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone headed to the beach, however, should take caution, Campos said.

"Northeast swells at 8 to 10 feet will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves in the srf zone," she said. "There's a high surf advisory and a high risk of rip currents."

The overnight low will be in the mid-40s.

There will be abundant sunshine on Thursday and Friday, but highs will only reach the upper 60s. Lows will be in the mid-40s. Northern zones will dip into the 30s.

"North winds will bring abnormally cool and dry air down the state, causing a period of increased fire weather risk," Campos said.

Rain is out of the forecast until Sunday.

"Low pressure will develop, shifting another front closer to the area," Campos said. "Models are still fluctuating on how long the rain will linger. Rain chances will remain between 40-50 percent through Monday."

Don't forget to move your clock ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially begins on Sunday.



