LIVE RADAR: Rain, rain and more rain moves through Central Florida for a damp Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a damp Saturday, more rain is in store for Central Florida throughout the day on Sunday.

The rain will continue over Brevard County and begin to move west in Osceola County in the morning. There will be mainly light rainfall, but there have been pockets of heavier rain at times.

"Make sure to have your rain gear handy, even if it's not raining first thing outside," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "It will pick up as the day goes on."

Couldn't be a better day for National Umbrella Day. We have mainly light to moderate rain for the majority of the afternoon. Rain coverage ramps up to 50% before slowing down later this evening. It will be breezy and cloudy in the mid 70s. #news6 pic.twitter.com/1JBk3WZ1hj — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) February 10, 2019

Highs will range from 70 degrees in Daytona to 74 degrees in Leesburg. Orlando will be closer to 76 degrees, and a little warmer in Melbourne with a forecast high of 78.

The stationary front sitting over the area will begin to move to the north and northeast by the afternoon. Rain will fan out over most of Central Florida by noon with an overall rain coverage of 50 percent.

Gradual clearing is expected in the late afternoon for portions of Brevard and most of Osceola and Orange counties and then off to the north and west.

The cloudy skies will stay locked in tight, along with the gusty east to northeast wind, until the evening. A small craft advisory is in place until late Sunday night.

"Boaters, another day of hazardous boating conditions, all due to the gusty wind and rain," Cokinos said.

A few showers are possible overnight, mainly along the coast. Some of that activity could last through early Monday morning.

Overnight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Patchy fog could settle in around Ocala and linger through the early morning commute.

Monday's weather will be significantly different, according to Cokinos.

"More sunshine and less rain," she said.

Highs will return to the low 80s. Rain will return Tuesday, ahead of the next cold front.

