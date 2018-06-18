Rain, rain goes away: Heat blankets Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - How's this for a change? Rain chances in Central Florida will be minimal for the next few days.

"High pressure builds into Central Florida through Monday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Sinking air will prevent rain chances from being a big factor during the afternoon hours."

There's a 20 percent coverage of rain on Monday, mostly west of I-4.

The high will reach 93 degrees. The average high on this date is 91. The record is 101, set in 1921.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances drop to 10 percent on Tuesday before jumping to 30 percent on Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be near the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pinpointing the tropics

A disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is interacting with a surface trough of low pressure near the Texas coast.

"This system will move inland Monday and will not have very much time to develop," Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving it a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The system will bring lots of rain to southern Texas in the next few days.

