Rain, rain won't go away: More storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - An unsettled weather pattern across Central Florida will cause another round of storms to trek through the region.

The coverage of rain will be 70% Thursday, with highs in the low 90s in Orlando. The average high on this date is 92. The record high is 98, set in 1938.

"As early as late morning and the noon hour you can expect a 40% coverage of rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Make sure the kids have their umbrella, especially for the afternoon bus stop when chances increase further."

Rain chances will be 70% Friday and 60% over the weekend, with highs near 90.

"There is a concern for flooding across Central Florida for the next couple days as heavy rain will continue to add up," Bridges said.

There is nothing currently to watch in the tropics.

