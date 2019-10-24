Rain returns to Central Florida forecast, but how long will it linger?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain returns to the Central Florida forecast Thursday.

"We are pinpointing a front stalled just to our south that will act as a focal point for a few scattered showers and storms through the day," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Hopefully, you enjoyed yesterday as I told you to because now rain will be a factor through the weekend."

There's a 50% coverage of rain Thursday through Monday.

Orlando will reach a high of 87 Thursday. The average high on this date is 83.

Highs will be near 90 Friday and Saturday.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit is 5.48 inches. Daytona Beach, meanwhile, has a yearly rain surplus of 10.01 inches.

You better bring your umbrella friends! Don't be caught in the rain! pic.twitter.com/VHHa2pjMSV — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 24, 2019

Pinpointing the tropics

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over southern Mexico in the Bay of Campeche.

Some development of the system is possible over the next couple days, but it will likely not impact Florida, Bridges said.

Officials give it a 30% chance to develop tropical characteristics over the next five days.

"It will likely be absorbed by a front in the Gulf of Mexico," Bridges said.

