Rain returns to Orlando area in time for Super Bowl Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area has seen better days than Saturday, with plenty of clouds filling the sky.

There was no rain with those clouds Saturday, but that is expected to change by Sunday.

Rain chances Saturday night are low, with the best chance happening along the coastal counties as an isolated shower that may brush by from the Atlantic.

Lows will range from 54 degrees in Ocala to 58 degrees in Orlando and 61 degrees in Palm Bay.

A developing low pressure system that is building in the Gulf near the coast of Louisiana will travel across the Florida Panhandle Sunday, bringing a 50 percent chance of rain to the forecast in Orlando. The system will also bring a 90 percent chance of rain to Daytona Beach.

High temperatures will range from 81 degrees in Melbourne to 78 degrees in Orlando and 75 degrees in Daytona Beach.

Some rain will linger into Sunday night, but conditions will begin clearing Monday and will last until Thursday, when another 20 percent chance of rain returns to the forecast. Beach conditions will be rough.

