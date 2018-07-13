Rain returns to Orlando area in time for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a mostly dry week, some changes are coming to the Orlando area Friday.

With increasing moisture in the atmosphere, rain chances are expected to increase in time for the weekend.

"Don’t expect a washout, but expect a slight increase in rain chances through the afternoon hours on Friday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

A 40 percent coverage of rain is expected Friday afternoon with embedded thunderstorms, according to Bridges. Some thunderstorms will have lightning, strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Before the heaviest rain comes, temperatures in the Orlando area will heat up considerably. The average high in Orlando for July 13 is 92 degrees. The record high, which is 98 degrees was set in 1937. Temperatures in Orlando Friday will warm to 96 degrees, but could feel even hotter.

"It will feel like 100 degrees or higher before the rain comes to cool us down," Bridges said.

Temperatures reached 95 degrees Thursday. The record high for Thursday's date was 99 degrees set in 1892.

"The reason we were so hot yesterday was the limited rain," Bridges said. "It's important to drink lots of water and take breaks when you’re outside in this extreme heat. If you have to work in the heat, make sure that you do all of these things often."

Rain chances will increase even more over the weekend to 50 percent for both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures reaching highs in the mid-90s both days.

Rain chances will continue to increase to 60 percent for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, as the east and west coast seabreezes come together.

Without any rainfall in Orlando Thursday, there is a deficit of 1.21 inches since Jan. 1.

A weak area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Beryl has formed about 300 miles west of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the system remain disorganized due to strong upper level winds.

"These winds are expected to become even less conductive to tropical or subtropical development over the next day or two while the low moves north northeastward at about 10 mph," Bridges said. "Bottom line: What used to be Beryl is moving farther away from the U.S. and we don’t care how it develops."

