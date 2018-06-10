Rain showers possible Sunday, Monday in central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Things that don't change stay the same. The current weather pattern is the same as Friday and it did not take long for afternoon and evening showers to get up and going.

Some showers will continue into Saturday evening, but the coverage area will drop a lot after the sun goes down. Rain chances Saturday night are 40 percent.

Lows Saturday night and Sunday night will drop into the low to mid-70s. The warmest temps will be near the Atlantic shoreline.

Rain chances Sunday and Monday drop down a bit to 30 percent and coverage will be less than Saturday. Highs will top out at 90-91 degrees.

The week ahead has a consistent 40 percent chance of rain each day with temperatures peaking out at a normal 90 degrees or above.

The tropics are quiet.

Father's Day is next weekend.

