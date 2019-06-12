Rain-soaked Central Florida to see more sea breeze storms

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida remains under a wet, stormy weather pattern.

"Under this setup, Central Florida remains in a southwesterly flow, with a moist air mass across the area, therefore, don't expect much change in the forecast for the next few days," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Orlando will reach a high near 90 Wednesday, with a 60% chance of rain.

"The west coast sea breeze will be reaching the I-4 corridor by noon and continue to track toward the east coast beaches," Campos said. "The main threats with these storms continues to be deadly lighting, strong wind gusts and torrential rainfall across areas that have seen 4 to 7 inches of rain since late last week."

A weak frontal boundary will sag into Central Florida by Friday.

"This will bring back our onshore breeze, which will lower our rain chances to about 40 percent," Campos said.

Tropics Update

Besides a few weak tropical waves in the open Atlantic, all remains quiet with no chances of development over the next five days.

Hurricane season runs from through November.

The next named storm will be called Barry.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather coverage.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.