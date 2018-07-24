Rain, storms to get early start in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain, rain and more rain.

Central Florida will see another round of showers Tuesday, thanks to a tropical south to southwest wind flow.

"Moisture will pour in from the Gulf of Mexico, increasing the threat for strong afternoon storms once again," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Computer models are showing an early start -- by late morning -- to our showers and thunderstorms and increasing coverage and intensity in the afternoon as they track from west to east."

High temperatures will be near 90 before any cooling develops.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

"This persistent unsettled setup will continue through Wednesday," Campos said. "Our typical summertime pattern will return by the end of the week. Storms won’t be as widespread, allowing highs to rise into the mid-90s."

Tracking the tropics

There is no tropical weather development expected within the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

