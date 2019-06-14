Rain won't be as widespread across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - More rain will fall Friday in Central Florida, but it won't be anything like the previous day.

"A weak frontal boundary sitting along the Panhandle will gradually make its way into Central Florida and fizzle out," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "The wind, out of the northeast, will usher in some drier air, keeping rain coverage down compared to the past several days."

Spotty showers will develop over northern zones during the mid-morning and then gradually spread south, she said. The most active areas will be from Sanford to the south.

"There could be a few storms that produce heavy rain, but that will be isolated," Cokinos said.

Rain chances are 40%, otherwise, you will see partly sunny skies with a breeze.

Highs will stay in the low to mid-80s near the coast. Inland will be a little warmer.

Scattered showers will pick up in the afternoon, but not as active as it was yesterday. Partly sunny and breezy for Flag Day. #news6 #FlagDay #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/MmUM94JDh1 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 14, 2019

Father's Day weekend will see afternoon showers and storms.

Rain continues each day next week.

