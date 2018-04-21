Rainy weekend on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday is off to a mild start in the Orlando area, with a few areas of patchy fog.

Temperatures Saturday morning are in the mid- to upper 60s and low 70s, and the fog will clear a bit as a mix of clouds and sun move in overhead.

Things won't warm up much, as highs are expected to reach the upper 70s, and rain chances are increasing.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

"There will be scattered showers off and on this morning and this afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Rain coverage is at 50 percent, so be sure to have an umbrella with you."

Some showers could also produce heavy rain and an isolated thunderstorm is also possible.

Winds Saturday will gust near 20 mph out of the east, making boating conditions less than ideal.

"A small craft advisory is in place through tomorrow afternoon," Cokinos said. "Expect rough surf and seas between 6-8 feet."

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Skies will stay cloudy Saturday night and a few showers are expected along the coast. Lows will stay in the upper 60s.

Rain will continue through Sunday, with a weather pattern similar to Saturday, and linger into Monday.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.