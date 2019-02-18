Record highs expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida could see record highs Monday as a stretch of very warm winter weather continues.

"High pressure continues to dominate the forecast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This is sinking air. With a clockwise flow around this area of high pressure, we can expect a light south wind bringing in more warm air throughout the day."

Orlando is expected to reach a high of 87. The average high on this date is 74. The record is 87, set in 1975.

The record high in Melbourne is 88, set in 2008. Sanford's record high is 87, set in 1975. The record for Daytona Beach is 87, set in 1944.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

"A new front will approach, increasing rain chances to 40 percent Tuesday at 30 percent Wednesday," Bridge said. "This front will not bring much change in temperatures, however."

Tuesday's high will be 82, and Wednesday's high will reach 86.

Highs will stay in the mid-80s through the weekend.

