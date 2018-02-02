Roller coaster temperatures this weekend in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday will be mild across Central Florida, but cooler temperatures will reappear over the weekend.
Temperatures started off in the 50s in most areas.
"There is a front that will move through and we'll be fairly dry across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Behind the front, temperatures will be cooler."
Friday's high in Orlando will be 74 degrees, with a few clouds and a sprinkle or two.
The average afternoon high on this date is 72.
"Behind the front, cooler air builds in," Bridges said.
Saturday's high will be in the mid-60s.
Sunday's high bounces back to the upper 70s, but there's a 60 percent chance of rain.
