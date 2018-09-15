Rough seas from Florence, scorching temperatures in store Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - As Tropical Storm Florence continues to move through the Carolinas, Central Florida is feeling the storm's effects on its east coast.

Florence is moving inland slowly. The storm's rain bands continue to batter North and South Carolina, likely bringing flooding in many cities. Prolonged river flooding is expected as the system eventually moves toward the Northeast by the middle of next week.

TS Florence will continue to move very slowly inland today. Heavy rain bands will continue in areas that have already seen over a foot of rainfall. The threat of flash floods in addition to the life-threatening storm surge along the coast continues. #news6 pic.twitter.com/GXMmpmMDTX — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) September 15, 2018

That rain is making literal waves in Central Florida. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said swells from Florence are appearing along the immediate coastline. High rip current risks will be in place all weekend.

"Remember to swim safe and near a lifeguard," Cokinos said. "If you're not a strong swimmer, your best bet is to stay in shallow water or just hang out on the sand."

Saturday afternoon is going to be a scorcher. Cokinos said highs in the mid 90s will feel more like 105 degrees because of the lower level humidity.

Cokinos recommended being safe and cautious while staying outside for an extended amount of time.

"Taking breaks in the shade and drinking lots of water will help prevent heat related illness," Cokinos said.

A few isolated showers will arise in the west and move toward the coast in the late afternoon. Isolated storms near the space coast should clear out by 10 or 11 p.m. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s.

More heat is in store on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with scattered shows and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain is predicted to drench 50 percent of Central Florida.

Tropical update

Tropical Storm Joyce is predicted to continue to weaken over open water.

is predicted to continue to weaken over open water. Tropical Storm Helene will continue to move away from U.S. and toward the Azores islands, where a tropical storm warning is in place. After passing by the Azores Saturday night, the storm will move toward Ireland early next week.

will continue to move away from U.S. and toward the Azores islands, where a tropical storm warning is in place. After passing by the Azores Saturday night, the storm will move toward Ireland early next week. In the central and western Caribbean the remnants of Isaac will still be a rainmaker for parts of the Dominican Republic, southern Haiti, and most of Jamaica. Rainfall between 2-4 inches is expected. Isolated areas could get up to 6 inches of rain.

