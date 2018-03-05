Rough surf, roller coaster temperatures highlight week of weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a cool start, high temperatures will reach the mid-70s Monday in Central Florida.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Expect clear to partly cloudy skies with a chance of some patchy fog toward sunrise Tuesday, News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

"The biggest threat through midweek will be the rough surf," Campos said. "Large swells will continue to arrive at area beaches, creating high surf and a concern for locally moderate beach erosion."

Some beaches might close during high tides, depending on beach driving conditions.

High tides:

Melbourne Beach: 10:05 a.m. and 10:35 p.m.

Cocoa Beach: 10:05 a.m. and 10:32 p.m.

Port Canaveral: 10:08 a.m. and 10:37 p.m.

Ponce Inlet: 10:43 a.m. and 11:11 p.m.

Daytona Beach: 10:23 a.m. and 10:50 p.m.

"The peak of this event is expected Monday, with conditions slowly improving across the next several tidal cycles into Tuesday," Campos said. "Beach conditions remain hazardous, with a high risk for strong rip currents."

Tuesday's high in Orlando will reach the low 80s.

"A cold front will move into Central Florida, bringing a band of rain," Campos said. "Expect an area of convection over the Gulf of Mexico that will spread inland and bring a 60 percent chance of rain."

The high on Wednesday will reach the mid-70s before cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Lows will mainly be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Reminder: daylight saving time begins early Sunday.

"Don't forget to spring your clocks forward one hour before heading to bed Saturday night," Campos said.

