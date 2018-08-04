Saturday brings change of pace with sun, drier air

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drier air moving in on Saturday will bring sun and heat to the Central Florida area.

The day is predicted to be mostly sunny. Rain coverage is at a low 10 percent because of the dry air. Any showers that do pop up will be light and brief.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said coastal temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s. The boating forecast is clear.

"If you're headed to the beach, be sure to pack sunscreen," Cokinos said. "The UV index will be extreme in the afternoon."

Don't forget to apply the sunscreen every couple of hours to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Stay hydrated and enjoy your time with your feet in the sand or in the water! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/PujLJn71DF — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) August 4, 2018

Inland temperatures will range from 91 to 93 degrees. However, those temperatures will feel like they are in the upper 90s, thanks to the bit of humidity that stuck around.

Mostly clear skies are in store for Saturday night, bringing lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday is expected to see some showers and thunderstorms, with rain coverage ranging from 30 to 40 percent. This is from the moisture coming back to Central Florida from a weak mid-level disturbance.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.