Saturday brings heat, some rain; Leslie still tropical storm in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday in Central Florida is predicted to bring more of the same weather pattern, with some very slight cool downs.

Isolated sprinkles of rain continue to move onshore, mainly over Brevard County, but Orange and Osceola counties, and parts of Volusia County, have also experienced some rain. Overall rain coverage is 20 percent.

"Hit-and-miss showers will be around, but it won't be a washout of a day," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

High temperatures will range from the low 90s inland to the upper 80s along the coast.

Beachgoers should note that the rip current risk remains high at all local beaches. Boaters will need to use caution as the east wind will pick up and gusts will near 20 mph this afternoon. Seas will average 3 to 5 feet, and even slightly higher further offshore.

"If you plan on hitting the beach today, be sure to be safe venturing in the water," Cokinos said.

Isolated showers passing through. A few more will pop up throughout the day. Rain coverage is 20%. Otherwise partly sunny & a little breezy from time to time. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/ZsC5j8ObLL — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) October 6, 2018

She said most of the rain will be gone by the evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and lows that stay in the mid-70s. Temperatures in a few areas over northern Central Florida, such as Ocala and Palm Coast ,could dip to the upper 60s briefly.

Sunday highs will return to the low 90s, with rain coverage predicted at 30 percent.

Tropical update

Leslie is still out in the Atlantic Ocean as a tropical storm. Cokinos said the latest storm track keeps it over the open Atlantic and moving eastward away from the U.S.

Another area of low pressure just north of Honduras has high potential to become a tropical depression or storm, named Michael, by the end of the weekend. The storm is predicted to develop further over the northwestern Caribbean or the southern Gulf.

[HURRICANE TRACKER: Leslie swirls in open Atlantic]

Early next week, model guidance shows the disturbance moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Cokinos said plumes of moisture will funnel into Central Florida, resulting in more widespread rain by Tuesday through the end of the workweek.

"We will continue to monitor this area for these changes we're expecting throughout the weekend," Cokinos said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.