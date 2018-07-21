Saturday brings temperatures feeling like triple digits, some rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - More showers and hot temperatures are expected on Saturday as the day goes on. Rain coverage is 60 percent, but will dwindle moving into the evening.

Highs are predicted in the upper 80s and low 90s. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said that with the humidity, temperatures may feel like they are in the triple digits.

Storms will move in this afternoon. Until then, not too shabby on the water. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/KEUfm6pKx4 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 21, 2018

Mariners should keep a watch out for afternoon storms.

"Otherwise no advisories on the water, with seas between two and three feet," Cokinos said.

Saturday night will bring cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to start early Sunday morning and spread south.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pick up as we head into the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s will feel like the triple digits. Rain coverage is 60%. There could be downpours with any passing thunderstorm. #news6 pic.twitter.com/Ux9rSBCSIf — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 21, 2018

