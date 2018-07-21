Weather

Saturday brings temperatures feeling like triple digits, some rain

Highs in upper 80s, low 90s

By Samara Cokinos - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - More showers and hot temperatures are expected on Saturday as the day goes on. Rain coverage is 60 percent, but will dwindle moving into the evening.

Highs are predicted in the upper 80s and low 90s. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said that with the humidity, temperatures may feel like they are in the triple digits.

Mariners should keep a watch out for afternoon storms.

"Otherwise no advisories on the water, with seas between two and three feet," Cokinos said.

Saturday night will bring cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are predicted to start early Sunday morning and spread south.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.