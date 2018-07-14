Saturday to bring high temperatures, scattered storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday started off warm and is only getting warmer, with some showers thrown in during the evening.

Rain coverage is 50 percent inland and 20 percent near coastal zones. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said that means some scattered showers and thunderstorms will form.

"It won't be a complete wash out, but in the early evening hours, plan on some storms," Cokinos said. "Those storms will bring some heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds."

Storms will pick up mainly in the second half of the day. Highs in the mid 90s will feel like the triple digits. Stay cool & hydrated! #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/qNHddzMW4A — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 14, 2018

Despite the rain, the heat index values will reach triple digits. News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor said this is because the showers are predicted to start later in the day.

"When showers and storms get a late start, it allows things to really heat up," Treanor said. "Temperatures can stay hot longer into the evening and showers that do get started linger longer, often into the evening."

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

By 2 p.m., temperatures had reached 92 degrees. Sunday will likely bring more of the same.

Overnight temperatures will drop slowly toward the lower 70s, but the high humidity will make it feel near the 80s. Some rains will carry over into the night time.

Beryl has restrengthened into a subtropical storm, but is moving away from the U.S. and is expected to weaken.

Sunday is predicted to repeat Saturday's pattern, with highs in the 90s and a 60 percent chance of rain.

"The week ahead looks juicy and rainy," Treanor said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.