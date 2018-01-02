Say it ain't snow? Some Central Florida counties could see 'wintry mix'

ORLANDO, Fla. - A strong cold front sliding through Florida continues to bring blustery conditions overnight Monday and slim chances of something that looks a little like snow later in the week.

And it's going to get even colder before the week is over, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

"Expect colder air to also move in behind the front," Campos said.

Snow flurries in Central Florida by Wednesday morning?? Don't get excited! Slim chances remain across far North Marion. #news6 pic.twitter.com/K2jilCnLPL — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) January 1, 2018

A wind chill advisory is forecast only west and north of metro Orlando on Monday night, with wind chills in the mid-to upper 30s over a large part of Central Florida by daybreak. Considerable cloudiness will keep temperatures from plunging even more.

Tuesday will begin under breezy and cloudy conditions with temperatures only rising into the 50s. Cold high pressure will begin building over the southeast.

"It will not be a very nice day for outdoor activities, considering the chance for rain, clouds, chilly temps and rough surf," Campos said.

Wintery mix could be possible for far northern Florida. Slim chances for a flurry or two for Marion county. #news6 pic.twitter.com/8ZYuxa0bE0 — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) January 1, 2018

Low temperatures Tuesday night and into Wednesday will be even colder, dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A low pressure system will develop over the Atlantic Ocean, providing sufficient moisture to produce another round of soggy weather early Wednesday.

Temperatures through Wednesday will be cold, with lows Wednesday morning in the low 30s over northern interior zones to the mid 60s along the southeast coast.

"With the chance of rain and the near-freezing temperatures for Marion County there will be a slim chance of an isolated flurry or two before sunrise on Wednesday," Campos said. "Models show a widespread chance for a wintry mix for Northern Florida and southern Georgia."

Dry, sunny and cold weather awaits by Wednesday afternoon through Friday before a gradual warming trend begins by the weekend.

