Top Local Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jaguars special airs ahead of AFC Championship Game
Live
Scattered light showers across Central Florida early Sunday
Weather
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
The government just shut down. What happens next?
Politics
1 dead, 1 hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say
News
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Man dead after shooting at deputies in Polk County, officials say
News
Photo courtesy of Orlando Fire Dept.
42 displaced by fire at Orlando apartment complex, officials say
News
Photos courtesy of MCPS
FHP: 2 teens die after car flips in Ocala National Forest
News
Orlando-area national parks impacted by government shutdown
News
CNN video
Acrimony deepens after government shutdown's first day
Politics
News Headlines
French President Macron has 'a very direct relationship with Trump'
Scattered light showers across Central Florida early Sunday
Massoud Hossaini/AP
Kabul hotel siege ends 12 hours later with six dead, Afghan officials say
1 dead, 1 hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say
Orlando-area national parks impacted by government shutdown