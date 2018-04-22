Scattered showers dampen Earth Day celebrations in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Earth day is off to a mild start Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s and rain already falling on some of the Orlando area.

Skies are cloudy and a few showers are moving into Brevard, Osceola and Orange counties, producing moderate to heavy rain at times. Heavy rain could also be a factor in any thunderstorm that develops.

"Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will be around," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "Not everyone will get the rain, but the coverage is 50 percent, so be sure to have an umbrella on hand."

Some sun is expected to break through as the day goes on, though, and temperatures will warm up a bit as some head out to participate in Earth Day activities.

"For the afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the low 80s," Cokinos said.

#EarthDay forecast has scattered showers around. Mainly light to moderate rain, but there could be pockets of heavier rain too. Gusty east winds will remain elevated again today. Highs just a few degrees below average. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/i0EYnhF9TP — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 22, 2018

Beaches remain hazardous for boaters and beachgoers. A small craft advisory is in place through late Sunday. The surf will be rough, with the east to southeast winds staying elevated between 12 and 22 mph and gusting a bit stronger at times.

There will be a few showers early Sunday night followed by cloudy skies and temperatures reaching lows in the upper 60s.

Winds will remain gusty overnight and into Monday before it begins to slow down a bit. The rain is expected to continue Monday.

"To start the work week, we will have mainly cloudy skies with more rain coverage between 60 and 80 percent," Cokinos said.

Temperatures will reach highs in the low 80s.

