Scattered showers Friday evening will bring wet weather into weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - More scattered showers and storms are on tap for Friday afternoon in Orlando.

Most of the storms will begin to dwindle into the evening hours. There is a front stall to the north of Central Florida acting as a focal point for those scattered showers and storms. This will be a factor into the beginning of the weekend.

Rain chances will taper off to 20 percent Friday night as temperatures will be near 80 as late as 11 p.m.

Rain chances will be back up to 50 percent Saturday afternoon. Also on Saturday, some areas will experience strong storms with wind, lightning and heavy rain.

Hold tight! Much lower rain chances for your evening plans! pic.twitter.com/xHIpp8K3W7 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 20, 2018

Rain chances remain high on it to next week at 60 percent as we will remain in an unsettled weather pattern.

The tropics will remain quiet for the next several days.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.