Scattered showers, warm temperatures find their way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida hasn't escaped the rain just yet -- Sunday is predicted to bring more hot temperatures with some showers.

A few of those showers will fizzle out over the coast in Brevard County. More scattered showers will develop and move west in the afternoon. News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said light to moderate rain is expected, with limited coverage of 30 percent.

Highs are expected to range from the upper 80s in coastal areas to the low 90s inland.

Cokinos said Sunday night will bring partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Monday will mean more rain in the afternoon, with coverage at 20 percent.

A good day for the pool. Just keep your eye out for a passing shower. Nothing widespread or heavy expected. Most showers will be brief with light to moderate rain. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/sJcCJWf3Mi — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) August 5, 2018

