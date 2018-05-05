Scattered storms, heavy rain possible in Central Florida on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a mild start to the weekend in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be mainly dry across most of Central Florida, with the exception of the coast in Brevard County where there has been a few passing showers.

As the day goes on, the clouds will build up with chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This is courtesy of increasing moisture from a front moving toward the southeastern United States and the tropical moisture moving in from the Bahamas. All the moisture will enhance rain coverage for the next few days.

Saturday's rain coverage is 50 percent, with heavy rain possible with any passing storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with an east to northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Small craft should use caution out on the water due to a small craft advisory. Saturday night will be cloudy with a few passing showers. Lows will stay close to 70 degrees.

Sunday will have more rain coverage at 60 percent.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.