Scorcher! 'Feels like' temperatures skyrocket to 105 in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Highs will soar into the mid-90s in Central Florida on Tuesday, but the "feels like" temperature will be 105 degrees.

The average high on this date is 91. The record high is 100, set in 2015.

There's little chance that rain will cool things off Tuesday afternoon.

"Much drier air is building into Central Florida, so rain chances will only reach 10 percent," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "A deep layer of high pressure is providing an east wind at 5 to 10 mph."

Rain chances wil increase as the week goes on.

There's a 20 percent chance on Wednesday, 40 percent on Thursday and 60 percent from Friday through Sunday.

High temperatures will stay near the mid-90s all week.

