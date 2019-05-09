Sea breeze showers expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain is in the Central Florida forecast Thursday.

"We are pinpointing changes as moisture and energy continue to build in from the Gulf of Mexico," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "We will not see a big push of rain for the first half of the day."

Sea breeze storms, however, will try to develop, producing a few showers and thundershowers.

The coverage of rain will be 40%.

"There will be rough seas and a moderate rip current risk at area beaches," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 89. The average high on this date is 87.

Highs will be near 90 through the weekend, with rain chances at 20% Friday and Saturday.

The chance of rain jumps back to 40% on Mother's Day.

"Wind off the ocean will help to push a few additional showers onshore for Mother’s Day," Bridges said. "Embedded, there will be a few thunderstorms, especially late in the day."

We will see a few storms on Sunday for Mother's Day afternoon. It will not be a washout. pic.twitter.com/oaubWC7ki6 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 9, 2019

Most of next week will see a summerlike pattern, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms caused by the sea breeze. The coverage will not be widespread, however, for the early part of the week.

