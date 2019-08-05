Sea breeze storms expected east of Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weak west breeze across Central Florida will allow sea breeze storms to develop in the eastern half of the state over the next few days.

There's a 50% chance of storms Monday in Orlando, with greater chances from Cape Canaveral to Orlando southward.

"The threat for lightning in a few storms, localized gusty winds and torrential downpours leading to minor flooding is possible," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Highs will be in the upper 80s near the coast and in the low 90s inland. Lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will be 40% Tuesday.

Tracking the tropics

The National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development over the next five days.

