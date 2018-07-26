Sea breeze storms expected in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - More rain will hit Central Florida on Thursday, but it will arrive later than the past couple of days.

"Due to the late onset of our sea breeze storms, highs will hit about 92 degrees in Orlando, with 'feels like' temperatures topping off in the triple digits," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Storms will begin popping up across western counties and slowly track to the east coast. Storm coverage sits at 60 percent after 4 p.m.

"Expect more of the same weather pattern as we head into the weekend," Campos said.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Highs will hover in the low 90s into next week.

Tracking the tropics

Several tropical waves are present over the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center, but no tropical weather development is expected within the next five days.

