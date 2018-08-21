Sea breeze storms, heat index of 105 in Orlando-area forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sea breeze storms will bring more rain to Central Florida on Tuesday.

"Once again, we will be pinpointing the east and west coast sea breezes," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There will be a little bit of a change over the last couple of days in that we will see more of the storms push over to the eastern zones, just east of I-4."

Rain chances stand at 60 percent.

"Expect a chance for strong winds greater than 50 mph, as well as widespread lightning and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding," Bridges said.

The high will be in the mid-90s in Orlando. The average high on this date is 91.

"It will feel more like 105 before the heaviest rain rolls in," Bridges said.

Rain chances remain near 60 percent through the end of the week.

Since June 1, Orlando has received 19.56 inches of rain.

