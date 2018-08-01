Sea breeze storms to keep soaking Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see more sea breeze storms on Wednesday.

"Once again, we are pinpointing strong storms for the afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most of the storms develop after 2 p.m. as the east and west coast sea breezes fire up and push inland."

Bridges said the storms' main threats will be excessive lightning, winds greater than 50 mph and heavy rain.

Rain chances stand at 70 percent.

High temperatures in Orlando will be close to the average of 92 degrees for the next several days. The record is 101, set in 1922.

The chance of rain will be 60 percent on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will be 40 percent on Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the line of storms along 1-4 by 6 PM! #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/gL6c83SkDC — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) August 1, 2018

Tracking the tropics

There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics, Bridges said.



