Weather

Sea breeze storms to pop up across Central Florida

Rain chances take dip later in week

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain, rain ain't going away.

Rain chances will be 60% Monday through Wednesday in Central Florida.

More Weather Headlines

Orlando will see a high of 90 on Monday. The average high on this date is 91.

Overnight lows will be around 73 degrees.

"Expect a 30% coverage of rain as a little bit of drier air builds in Thursday through Sunday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando received 1.79 inches of rain Sunday.

There is currently nothing to be concerned about in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November. The next named storm will be called Barry.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for more weather news.
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.