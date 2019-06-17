Sea breeze storms to pop up across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain, rain ain't going away.

Rain chances will be 60% Monday through Wednesday in Central Florida.

Orlando will see a high of 90 on Monday. The average high on this date is 91.

Overnight lows will be around 73 degrees.

"Expect a 30% coverage of rain as a little bit of drier air builds in Thursday through Sunday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Orlando received 1.79 inches of rain Sunday.

More heavy rain this afternoon. Here is #FutureRadar at 1PM. pic.twitter.com/jjVnqYzuiz — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 17, 2019

There is currently nothing to be concerned about in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through November. The next named storm will be called Barry.

