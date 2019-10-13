Seasonally warm temps Sunday and into next week

ORLANDO, Fla. - A large ridge of high pressure will remain just off of the eastern U.S. coast, maintaining our easterly flow.

Chances for rain look very low with plenty of dry air. A slight increase in low-level moisture could generate some shower activity over the Atlantic waters late Sunday and into Monday morning.

Conditions at area beaches will continue to be dangerous due to swells from Tropical Storm Melissa causing a high rip current risk and rough surf Sunday and possibly continuing into Monday.

Highs will continue to be seasonally warm and in the mid- to upper 80s for your Sunday and into most of next week. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with some mid-70 readings along the coast.

Rain chances are again too low to include in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but moisture does begin to slowly increase late Tuesday ahead of a weak cold front approaching.

Rain chances ahead of the front Wednesday will sit at 30% as the front pushes through into early Thursday.

Another approaching front may give us another shot at rain Friday or Saturday.

Tropical update:

Across the tropics, we are watching the progress and development of three systems, two in the Atlantic and the other in the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Melissa is still anticipated to remain a tropical storm over the next two days with sustained winds of about 45-50mph. It is currently moving quickly east, away from the coast of Canada.

It should fall apart into a remnant low by the early part of next week.

The second area is a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. It is producing showers and storms as it moves toward Central America.

The low is expected to remain over the warm water when it nears the coasts of Honduras, Guatemala and Belize on Monday and Tuesday.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% chance of development in the next five days.

There is another area of low pressure over portions of western Africa. This wave is expected to move off the coast later today, and although tropical cyclone formation in this area is unlikely this late in the hurricane season, some development of the system is possible during the next few days.

For this reason, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance of development in the next five days.

The good news with all of this, is that none of these systems will be a threat to Central Florida.

