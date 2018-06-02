Second day of hurricane season will be partly sunny with pockets of rain

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first weekend of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season will start with a partly sunny day.

Hurricane season runs June 1 through November 30, although the first named storm of the season -- Alberto -- formed last month. Nothing is currently brewing in the tropics, but the next named storm will be Beryl. For a full list of the 2018 storm names, go to ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.

Saturday is predicted to begin with patchy fog lingering throughout the morning. After it clears, the day is predicted to stay partially sunny with temperatures in the low 90s.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said that as the day moves on, that sun might disappear in some areas of Central Florida.

"By the late afternoon, showers and a few thunderstorms will pop up," Cokinos said. "There will be pockets of heavy rain at times."

Cokinos predicted that areas along the I-95 corridor will be some of the heaviest hit. Overall rain coverage will be 20 percent, a decrease from last week.

Plans for a beach day can stay intact, according to Cokinos.

"It will be a great day for boating with no advisories and seas between 1 and 2 feet," she said.

Saturday night's forecast is partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with highs in the low 90s and a 20 percent rain coverage, mainly in the afternoon.

Here's a look at the day ahead. Plan on afternoon showers with a few thunderstorms that could produce heavy rain at times mainly near the I-95 corridor. Rain coverage 20%. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/HOjR2m9UbK — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 2, 2018

