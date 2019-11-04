Series of fronts brings rain to Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rain returns to the Central Florida forecast Monday, but it won't be a washout.

The high in Orlando will be in the low to mid-80s, with a 30% chance of rain. The average high on this date is 81. The record high is 90, set in 2015.

Rain chances increase to 50% Tuesday as a boundary slides to the north.

Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the mid-80s.

"Currently, this boundary is stationary over South Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "As it moves north into Central Florida, it will be a focal point for scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms."

Behind the front, rain chances will be 20% Wednesday and 10% Thursday.

"A new boundary on Friday increases rain chances back to 50%, but lowers rain chances in time for the weekend down to 20%," Bridges said.

The extended forecast calls for weekend highs to be in the mid-70s, with lows in the mid-50s.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 4.33 inches. Daytona Beach, meanwhile, has a yearly rain surplus of 9.29 inches.

There are currently no systems to watch in the tropics. Hurricane season runs through the end of the month.

