Severe storms possible after muggy morning in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is starting off warm and humid in Orlando ahead of storms expected to move through the area later in the day.

"Temperatures Sunday morning are in the low 70s and the Orlando area is mostly dry, but the wind will pick up and remain elevated between 10-20 mph, with gusts near 30-40 mph," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Wind advisories will go into effect by midmorning for most of Central Florida and will linger through the evening.

The big changes will begin Sunday afternoon when a few showers begin to dump some rain on the Orlando area. Thunderstorms, some of which could become severe, are expected to follow.

"The biggest impacts will be the damaging winds, heavy rain and lightning, but we can't rule out some hail and an isolated tornado," Cokinos said.

Rain coverage is at 80 percent, meaning 80 percent of Central Florida will see rain.

Temperatures are staying warm, with highs in the upper 80s.

The winds will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall to the mid-50s.

Monday will be cooler and still windy, with temperatures in the mid- to lower 70s.

